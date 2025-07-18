Trading Day Review: Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Gains Momentum, Closing at 6.86

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) closed at $6.86 in the last session, up 8.03% from day before closing price of $6.35. In other words, the price has increased by $8.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. TNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.26 and its Current Ratio is at 6.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 17, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 12, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on February 12, 2024, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Barry Douglas sold 2,774 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 8,289 led to the insider holds 68,570 shares of the business.

Barry Douglas sold 2,556 shares of TNGX for $8,081 on Feb 05 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 66,014 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Beckman Daniella, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,284 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider received 12,801 and left with 154,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNGX now has a Market Capitalization of 743582848 and an Enterprise Value of 375200256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.153 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNGX is 1.63, which has changed by -0.38109756 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has reached a high of $12.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNGX traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1778010 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.92M. Insiders hold about 45.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.28% stake in the company. Shares short for TNGX as of 1749772800 were 15669874 with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 1747267200 on 13754225. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15669874 and a Short% of Float of 17.44.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $4.54M. As of the current estimate, Tango Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.88MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.77M. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.77M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.07MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.07M and the low estimate is $21.57M.