Trading Day Review: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Gains Momentum, Closing at 31.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) closed at $31.62 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $31.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.155.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XENE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.66 and its Current Ratio is at 17.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on May 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when GANNON STEVEN sold 3 shares for $30.48 per share. The transaction valued at 91 led to the insider holds 7,141 shares of the business.

MORTIMER IAN sold 22,468 shares of XENE for $903,214 on Jan 24 ’25. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 31,302 shares after completing the transaction at $40.20 per share. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, MORTIMER IAN, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 16,315 shares for $40.50 each. As a result, the insider received 660,806 and left with 31,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2426316544 and an Enterprise Value of 1860807680. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 323.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 248.108 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.409.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XENE is 1.17, which has changed by -0.2408011 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.76%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XENE traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 923470 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.39M. Insiders hold about 3.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.82% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of 1749772800 were 3690931 with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1747267200 on 3470297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3690931 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0