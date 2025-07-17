Trading Day Triumph: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Ends at 1.81, a -3.21 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed the day trading at $1.81 down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.14 million shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLDP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.13 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 542697728 and an Enterprise Value of -78805160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.115 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.533.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDP is 1.75, which has changed by -0.2734375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLDP traded about 8.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLDP traded about 9315310 shares per day. A total of 299.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.09M. Insiders hold about 16.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.34% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of 1749772800 were 20475347 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1747267200 on 17688415.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $17.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.76M to a low estimate of $12.9M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $16MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.28M. There is a high estimate of $28.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.23M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.73MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $181M and the low estimate is $96.8M.