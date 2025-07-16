Trading Day Triumph: Cerus Corp (CERS) Ends at 1.35, a -6.90 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) closed the day trading at $1.35 down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when Jensen Chrystal sold 30,075 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 43,609 led to the insider holds 783,294 shares of the business.

Jensen Chrystal sold 18,949 shares of CERS for $27,476 on Mar 13 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 813,369 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Jayaraman Vivek K, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 46,004 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 66,706 and left with 1,431,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 258066000 and an Enterprise Value of 288813280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CERS is 1.55, which has changed by -0.39330542 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERS traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERS traded about 929000 shares per day. A total of 191.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.59M. Insiders hold about 6.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of 1749772800 were 6717041 with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 1747267200 on 8835663. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6717041 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Cerus Corp (CERS) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $51.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.5M to a low estimate of $48.2M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corp’s year-ago sales were $45.08MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.28M. There is a high estimate of $57.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $229.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.7M and the low estimate is $210M.