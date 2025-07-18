Trading Day Triumph: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Ends at 9.39, a 2.74 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) closed the day trading at $9.39 up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $9.14. In other words, the price has increased by $2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.39 million shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.0655.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On December 02, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 27, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Graham James D sold 120,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 822,036 led to the insider holds 492,249 shares of the business.

Graham James D bought 120,000 shares of CLF for $822,038 on May 23 ’25. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, BALDWIN JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $8.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,800 and bolstered with 133,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 4644819968 and an Enterprise Value of 11555387392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.621 whereas that against EBITDA is 148.146.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLF is 1.96, which has changed by -0.40426868 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLF traded about 31.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLF traded about 31113890 shares per day. A total of 494.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.47M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.18% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of 1749772800 were 74822474 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1747267200 on 67318802. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 74822474 and a Short% of Float of 19.389999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.7.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.96. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.95B to a low estimate of $4.84B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.09BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.98B. There is a high estimate of $5.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.18BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.1B and the low estimate is $17.5B.