Trading Day Triumph: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Ends at 6.62, a 0.76 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed the day trading at $6.62 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has increased by $0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.515.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAWN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.55 and its Current Ratio is at 10.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 09, 2024, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $33 from $32 previously.

On August 01, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $24.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 24, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Merendino Lauren sold 3,927 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 24,575 led to the insider holds 35,161 shares of the business.

Dubow Adam sold 4,552 shares of DAWN for $28,486 on May 16 ’25. The GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 47,136 shares after completing the transaction at $6.26 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, York Charles N II, who serves as the COO, CFO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 4,282 shares for $6.26 each. As a result, the insider received 26,796 and left with 265,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 671016448 and an Enterprise Value of 188752048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.166 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.998.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAWN is -1.27, which has changed by -0.5671455 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAWN traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAWN traded about 1180500 shares per day. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 26.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.13% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of 1749772800 were 12608785 with a Short Ratio of 8.62, compared to 1747267200 on 18424420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12608785 and a Short% of Float of 18.509999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0