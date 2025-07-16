Trading Day Triumph: Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Ends at 7.0, a -3.71 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) closed the day trading at $7.0 down -3.71% from the previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. DUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.9.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DUOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Goldfarb Adrian Graham sold 9,285 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 72,154 led to the insider holds 477 shares of the business.

Goldfarb Adrian Graham sold 1,300 shares of DUOT for $10,205 on May 20 ’25. The CFO now owns 9,762 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On May 19 ’25, another insider, Goldfarb Adrian Graham, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,585 shares for $8.30 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOT now has a Market Capitalization of 81577296 and an Enterprise Value of 87380152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.828 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.633.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DUOT is 1.02, which has changed by 1.4072847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DUOT has reached a high of $9.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DUOT traded about 137.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DUOT traded about 151940 shares per day. A total of 11.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.82M. Insiders hold about 32.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.45% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOT as of 1749772800 were 208082 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1747267200 on 186688. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 208082 and a Short% of Float of 2.75.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0