Trading Day Triumph: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Ends at 25.82, a 0.47 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) closed the day trading at $25.82 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $25.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.555.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

On April 05, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when O’Leary Joseph D bought 24,285 shares for $28.52 per share.

O’Toole Eric F bought 32,391 shares of EPC for $992,136 on Mar 07 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, Hibbert Paul, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,402 shares for $37.54 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 1214306816 and an Enterprise Value of 2407864320. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.082 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.485.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPC is 0.81, which has changed by -0.33984667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $41.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPC traded about 713.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPC traded about 880040 shares per day. A total of 47.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.42% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of 1749772800 were 2757077 with a Short Ratio of 3.72, compared to 1747267200 on 2885351. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2757077 and a Short% of Float of 8.53.

Dividends & Splits

EPC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.6 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023346303The current Payout Ratio is 30.49% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 8.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $658.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $663M to a low estimate of $654M. As of the current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Co’s year-ago sales were $647.8MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $535.66M. There is a high estimate of $538.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.29B.