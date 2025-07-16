Trading Day Triumph: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) Ends at 14.43, a -0.76 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) closed the day trading at $14.43 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. ETON stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 23, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $33 from $17 previously.

On January 10, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Krempa David sold 16,977 shares for $14.92 per share. The transaction valued at 253,297 led to the insider holds 629,669 shares of the business.

Krempa David sold 10,223 shares of ETON for $150,585 on Jun 16 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 612,646 shares after completing the transaction at $14.73 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Krempa David, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,800 shares for $14.77 each. As a result, the insider received 100,436 and left with 622,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETON now has a Market Capitalization of 386976544 and an Enterprise Value of 394885888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.171 whereas that against EBITDA is 131628.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETON is 1.14, which has changed by 3.0501394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETON has reached a high of $21.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.63%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETON traded about 445.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETON traded about 471930 shares per day. A total of 26.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.93M. Insiders hold about 14.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ETON as of 1749772800 were 1120282 with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 1747267200 on 589513. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1120282 and a Short% of Float of 4.3899998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $16.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.7M to a low estimate of $16.42M. As of the current estimate, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.07MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.16M. There is a high estimate of $20.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.24M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.01MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.9M and the low estimate is $107.4M.