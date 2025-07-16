Trading Day Triumph: Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) Ends at 5.4, a -4.09 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) closed the day trading at $5.4 down -4.09% from the previous closing price of $5.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. GRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On May 15, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.80.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on May 15, 2024, with a $8.80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Miller Matthew Reade bought 544 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 3,253 led to the insider holds 1,262,421 shares of the business.

Miller Matthew Reade bought 17,000 shares of GRNT for $101,660 on Jun 16 ’25. The Director now owns 1,261,877 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, MCCARTNEY JOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $5.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,780 and bolstered with 66,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRNT now has a Market Capitalization of 708010240 and an Enterprise Value of 1047270208. As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.681 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.628.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRNT is 0.32, which has changed by -0.1957143 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNT has reached a high of $7.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRNT traded about 596.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRNT traded about 691740 shares per day. A total of 131.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 51.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.61% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNT as of 1749772800 were 2465245 with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 1747267200 on 3181062. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2465245 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Dividends & Splits

GRNT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07815275The current Payout Ratio is 308.99% for GRNT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-03-26 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.