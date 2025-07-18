Trading Day Triumph: Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) Ends at 1.72, a -21.10 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) closed the day trading at $1.72 down -21.10% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$21.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. JUNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4446 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JUNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Silva Alison D. bought 750 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 772 led to the insider holds 112,777 shares of the business.

ROSEN CHRISTER bought 3,600 shares of JUNS for $3,667 on Jul 01 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 11,078,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Silva Alison D., who serves as the Pres + Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 950 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 978 and bolstered with 112,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JUNS now has a Market Capitalization of 56938708 and an Enterprise Value of 31264964.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUNS has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JUNS traded about 482.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JUNS traded about 1069120 shares per day. A total of 33.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.88M. Insiders hold about 58.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.14% stake in the company. Shares short for JUNS as of 1749772800 were 284456 with a Short Ratio of 0.36, compared to 1747267200 on 112153. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 284456 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0