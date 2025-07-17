Trading Day Triumph: Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) Ends at 10.41, a 0.29 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed the day trading at $10.41 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $10.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.4 million shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRDS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 ’25 when The Margaret Yount Charitable bought 44,481 shares for $13.84 per share.

The Yount Revocable Trust U/A/ bought 302,137 shares of NRDS for $4,181,576 on Jan 24 ’25. On Jan 24 ’25, another insider, THE SMB CHARITABLE REMAINDER T, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 44,481 shares for $13.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 775676160 and an Enterprise Value of 737503296. As of this moment, Nerdwallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.004 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.867.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRDS is 1.46, which has changed by -0.32549268 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRDS traded about 430.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRDS traded about 354940 shares per day. A total of 42.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 46.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.28% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of 1749772800 were 2112234 with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1747267200 on 1988449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2112234 and a Short% of Float of 6.78.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0