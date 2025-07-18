Trading Day Triumph: Northann Corp (NCL) Ends at 0.18, a -0.67 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Northann Corp (AMEX: NCL) closed the day trading at $0.18 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. NCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1821 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1762.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.41 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCL now has a Market Capitalization of 16916292 and an Enterprise Value of 14590448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.937 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.977.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NCL is 0.02, which has changed by -0.31274134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NCL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -59.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.59%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCL traded about 9.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCL traded about 4993970 shares per day. A total of 55.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.61M. Insiders hold about 75.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.49% stake in the company. Shares short for NCL as of 1749772800 were 4480787 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1747267200 on 1331973. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4480787 and a Short% of Float of 10.9799996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0