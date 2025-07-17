Trading Day Triumph: ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH) Ends at 0.37, a -10.58 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ: PRPH) closed the day trading at $0.37 down -10.58% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. PRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.416 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.371.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On January 20, 2021, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPH now has a Market Capitalization of 15453327 and an Enterprise Value of 30174074. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.162 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.055.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRPH is -0.48, which has changed by -0.86890244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPH has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRPH traded about 2.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRPH traded about 619840 shares per day. A total of 41.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 11.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.52% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPH as of 1749772800 were 156140 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1747267200 on 230559. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 156140 and a Short% of Float of 0.42.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0