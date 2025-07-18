Trading Day Triumph: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Ends at 5.23, a -2.97 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) closed the day trading at $5.23 down -2.97% from the previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Storey Thomas W. bought 16,270 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 75,167 led to the insider holds 231,337 shares of the business.

Bright Force Investment, LLC sold 21,207 shares of INN for $135,301 on Mar 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,578,793 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 586915840 and an Enterprise Value of 2389914880. As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.282 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.542.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INN is 1.71, which has changed by -0.09283388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $7.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INN traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INN traded about 1138860 shares per day. A total of 112.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.03M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.72% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of 1749772800 were 5152896 with a Short Ratio of 4.02, compared to 1747267200 on 4578535. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5152896 and a Short% of Float of 9.0.

Dividends & Splits

INN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.059369203The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.51.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) is underway, with the input of 1 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $194.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.59M to a low estimate of $192.81M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $193.9MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.39M. There is a high estimate of $185.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.78MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.1M and the low estimate is $751.61M.