Trading Day Triumph: Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Ends at 36.8, a -2.62 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) closed the day trading at $36.8 down -2.62% from the previous closing price of $37.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. VITL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VITL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.91 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 08, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On May 06, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.

On March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when Wrede Thilo sold 1,200 shares for $38.97 per share. The transaction valued at 46,764 led to the insider holds 56,187 shares of the business.

OHAYER MATTHEW sold 30,000 shares of VITL for $1,175,034 on Jul 01 ’25. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON now owns 6,858,890 shares after completing the transaction at $39.17 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, OHAYER MATTHEW, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $31.62 each. As a result, the insider received 790,572 and left with 6,893,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VITL now has a Market Capitalization of 1639524608 and an Enterprise Value of 1574032768. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.536 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.929.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VITL is 0.94, which has changed by -0.101575375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has reached a high of $45.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VITL traded about 782.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VITL traded about 648390 shares per day. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 23.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.04% stake in the company. Shares short for VITL as of 1749772800 were 7715669 with a Short Ratio of 10.14, compared to 1747267200 on 6551072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7715669 and a Short% of Float of 27.67.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0