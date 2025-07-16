Trading Day Triumph: Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Ends at 3.96, a -2.70 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) closed the day trading at $3.96 down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. WKSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Rossi Steven F. bought 33,333 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 2,525,871 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKSP now has a Market Capitalization of 20592514 and an Enterprise Value of 12966768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.908.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKSP is 1.98, which has changed by -0.46727747 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKSP has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKSP traded about 232.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKSP traded about 377530 shares per day. A total of 5.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.94M. Insiders hold about 4.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.49% stake in the company. Shares short for WKSP as of 1749772800 were 177863 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1747267200 on 112200. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 177863 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0