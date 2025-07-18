TROOPS Inc (TROO)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, TROOPS Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.89, up 8.27% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $8.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. TROO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9273 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.831.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TROO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROO now has a Market Capitalization of 112157472 and an Enterprise Value of 76115816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.556 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROO is 2.67, which has changed by -0.64171124 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROO has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TROO traded 1.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9287150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.07M. Insiders hold about 62.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.25% stake in the company. Shares short for TROO as of 1749772800 were 15009 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1747267200 on 86523. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15009 and a Short% of Float of 0.02.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0