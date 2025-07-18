Upward Trajectory: Alumis Inc (ALMS) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 3.51

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) was $3.51 for the day, up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has increased by $2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. ALMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.73 and its Current Ratio is at 3.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On January 30, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On October 31, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 31, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 ’25 when Tananbaum James B. bought 25,000 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 115,500 led to the insider holds 4,227,670 shares of the business.

Tananbaum James B. bought 20,000 shares of ALMS for $86,800 on May 06 ’25. The Director now owns 4,247,670 shares after completing the transaction at $4.34 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Foresite Labs, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,500 and bolstered with 4,227,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALMS now has a Market Capitalization of 362193376 and an Enterprise Value of -13652368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.039.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALMS is -1.84, which has changed by -0.6753832 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALMS has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.86%.

Shares Statistics:

ALMS traded an average of 820.81K shares per day over the past three months and 652180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.62M. Insiders hold about 34.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.34% stake in the company. Shares short for ALMS as of 1749772800 were 3218097 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1747267200 on 4635105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3218097 and a Short% of Float of 11.2799995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Alumis Inc (ALMS) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.91 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$3.25 and -$3.44.