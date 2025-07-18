Upward Trajectory: Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 0.63

The closing price of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) was $0.63 for the day, up 90.17% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $90.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 455.19 million shares were traded. BTOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTOG now has a Market Capitalization of 37215812 and an Enterprise Value of 6240153.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTOG is 1.45, which has changed by -0.82222223 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTOG has reached a high of $3.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.46%.

Shares Statistics:

BTOG traded an average of 29.30M shares per day over the past three months and 92228730 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.93M. Insiders hold about 9.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BTOG as of 1749772800 were 601584 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 1212548. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 601584 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Dividends & Splits

