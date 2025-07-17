Upward Trajectory: Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 24.69

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) was $24.69 for the day, down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.34 million shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

On May 05, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Redburn Atlantic Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when MACIEJ KURZYMSKI bought 1,012 shares for $25.27 per share.

SK ecoplant Co., Ltd. sold 10,000,000 shares of BE for $276,000,000 on Jul 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.60 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, SK ecoplant Co., Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000,000 shares for $28.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 5733733888 and an Enterprise Value of 6308877312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.872.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BE is 3.25, which has changed by 0.7214854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $29.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63%.

Shares Statistics:

BE traded an average of 6.08M shares per day over the past three months and 9793440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.50M. Insiders hold about 15.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of 1749772800 were 48773218 with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 1747267200 on 48649298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48773218 and a Short% of Float of 29.930001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $442M to a low estimate of $357.51M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $335.77MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.79M. There is a high estimate of $463.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.6M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.85B.

  • BE, BE stock, Bloom Energy Corp, NYSE:BE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.