Upward Trajectory: Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 24.69

The closing price of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) was $24.69 for the day, down -2.45% from the previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.34 million shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.14.

Our analysis of BE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

On May 05, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Redburn Atlantic Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when MACIEJ KURZYMSKI bought 1,012 shares for $25.27 per share.

SK ecoplant Co., Ltd. sold 10,000,000 shares of BE for $276,000,000 on Jul 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.60 per share. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, SK ecoplant Co., Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000,000 shares for $28.71 each.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BE now has a Market Capitalization of 5733733888 and an Enterprise Value of 6308877312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.032 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.872.

The Beta on a monthly basis for BE is 3.25, which has changed by 0.7214854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $29.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.63%.

BE traded an average of 6.08M shares per day over the past three months and 9793440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.50M. Insiders hold about 15.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.33% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of 1749772800 were 48773218 with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 1747267200 on 48649298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48773218 and a Short% of Float of 29.930001.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.44.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $442M to a low estimate of $357.51M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $335.77MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.79M. There is a high estimate of $463.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $383.6M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.85B.