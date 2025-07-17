Upward Trajectory: Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 0.63

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI) was $0.63 for the day, up 10.52% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $10.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.48 million shares were traded. CLDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7079 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6002.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 09, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’24 when Camaisa Allan sold 10,000 shares for $1.62 per share. The transaction valued at 16,200 led to the insider holds 66,712 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLDI now has a Market Capitalization of 21823924 and an Enterprise Value of 2228293.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLDI is 0.90, which has changed by -0.69202125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLDI has reached a high of $3.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.87%.

Shares Statistics:

CLDI traded an average of 14.07M shares per day over the past three months and 81016460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.25M. Insiders hold about 6.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.78% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDI as of 1749772800 were 366602 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1747267200 on 269387. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 366602 and a Short% of Float of 1.26.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0