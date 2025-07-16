Upward Trajectory: Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 32.17

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) was $32.17 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $33.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.94 million shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

On January 14, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVN now has a Market Capitalization of 20656355328 and an Enterprise Value of 28462200832. As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.668.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVN is 1.10, which has changed by -0.31177443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $49.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.15%.

Shares Statistics:

DVN traded an average of 8.27M shares per day over the past three months and 7324980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 644.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.23M. Insiders hold about 5.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.98% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of 1749772800 were 16829359 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1747267200 on 18297051. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16829359 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, DVN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0376506The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.18. The current Payout Ratio is 31.80% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-13 with an ex-dividend date of 1749772800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-11-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.