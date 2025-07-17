Upward Trajectory: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 2.84

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) was $2.84 for the day, up 3.27% from the previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.56 million shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EDIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.08 and its Current Ratio is at 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Parison Amy sold 446 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 769 led to the insider holds 17,506 shares of the business.

Burkly Linda sold 726 shares of EDIT for $1,252 on Jun 03 ’25. The EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 69,519 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, O’Neill Gilmore Neil, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 15,192 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 26,196 and left with 280,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 237744624 and an Enterprise Value of -5662710. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.158 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDIT is 2.18, which has changed by -0.5218121 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.39%.

Shares Statistics:

EDIT traded an average of 2.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3501740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.95M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.27% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of 1749772800 were 8426415 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1747267200 on 9091921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8426415 and a Short% of Float of 10.09.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0