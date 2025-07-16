Upward Trajectory: Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 107.28

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) was $107.28 for the day, down -10.35% from the previous closing price of $119.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.84 million shares were traded. EHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 11, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

On July 10, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $100.

On March 06, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $95.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on March 06, 2024, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when Tarr Mark J sold 118,384 shares for $121.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,387,152 led to the insider holds 527,070 shares of the business.

Mark Tarr bought 118,384 shares of EHC for $14,383,656 on May 20 ’25. On May 06 ’25, another insider, Charbonneau Elissa Joy, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 4,279 shares for $116.61 each. As a result, the insider received 498,974 and left with 11,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHC now has a Market Capitalization of 10813502464 and an Enterprise Value of 15746227200. As of this moment, Encompass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.856 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.776.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EHC is 0.89, which has changed by 0.37330735 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EHC has reached a high of $123.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.22%.

Shares Statistics:

EHC traded an average of 811.15K shares per day over the past three months and 777460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.42% stake in the company. Shares short for EHC as of 1749772800 were 844312 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1747267200 on 1214677. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 844312 and a Short% of Float of 0.9400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.66, EHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005515167The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 14.35% for EHC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 1751328000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-01 when the company split stock in a 1257:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.01. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $6.04 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Encompass Health Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.3BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.37BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $6.34B.