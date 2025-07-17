Upward Trajectory: MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 12.43

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) was $12.43 for the day, down -7.24% from the previous closing price of $13.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. MBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.2358 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.8044.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.31 and its Current Ratio is at 23.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On April 10, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $38.

On October 08, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 ’25 when Pescovitz Ora H. bought 7,693 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 45,312 led to the insider holds 24,329 shares of the business.

GORDON CARL L bought 143,170 shares of MBX for $1,551,963 on Feb 18 ’25. The Director now owns 3,255,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 47,502 shares for $9.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 468,793 and bolstered with 3,205,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBX now has a Market Capitalization of 415465312 and an Enterprise Value of 140716080.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.63%.

Shares Statistics:

MBX traded an average of 301.90K shares per day over the past three months and 339270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.84M. Insiders hold about 55.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MBX as of 1749772800 were 4652881 with a Short Ratio of 16.46, compared to 1747267200 on 5291252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4652881 and a Short% of Float of 27.989998.

Dividends & Splits

Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0