Upward Trajectory: Moolec Science SA (MLEC) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 4.6

The closing price of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ: MLEC) was $4.6 for the day, down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. MLEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on September 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLEC now has a Market Capitalization of 18401702. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLEC is -0.38, which has changed by -0.5079031 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLEC has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.97%.

Shares Statistics:

MLEC traded an average of 12.78K shares per day over the past three months and 13940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.01M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.37% stake in the company. Shares short for MLEC as of 1749772800 were 13445 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1747267200 on 15330. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13445 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.