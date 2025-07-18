Upward Trajectory: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 1.71

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) was $1.71 for the day, up 22.14% from the previous closing price of $1.4. In other words, the price has increased by $22.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.98 and its Current Ratio is at 8.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Henry Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares for $1.43 per share.

BERNS PAUL L sold 13,871 shares of NMRA for $23,468 on Feb 18 ’25. The insider now owns 7,405,004 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Milligan Michael Lee, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,978 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,351 and left with 22,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 276589088 and an Enterprise Value of -129805248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 2.45, which has changed by -0.89309764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.24%.

Shares Statistics:

NMRA traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1765110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.21M. Insiders hold about 59.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1749772800 were 14543296 with a Short Ratio of 8.71, compared to 1747267200 on 13664444. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14543296 and a Short% of Float of 24.84.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.77.