Upward Trajectory: Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 6.89

The closing price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) was $6.89 for the day, down -11.72% from the previous closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.19 million shares were traded. NUWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on July 29, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUWE now has a Market Capitalization of 47952244 and an Enterprise Value of -1096977. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.125 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.124.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUWE is -0.02, which has changed by -0.95939904 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUWE has reached a high of $196.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -71.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.02%.

Shares Statistics:

NUWE traded an average of 267.31K shares per day over the past three months and 154383 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.07M. Insiders hold about 36.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.89% stake in the company. Shares short for NUWE as of 1749772800 were 2516188 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 61807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2516188 and a Short% of Float of 57.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.74MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.82M and the low estimate is $17.82M.