Upward Trajectory: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 36.25

The closing price of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) was $36.25 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $36.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SQM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.96 and its Current Ratio is at 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $55 previously.

On July 31, 2024, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on July 31, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQM now has a Market Capitalization of 10223985664 and an Enterprise Value of 12507511808. As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SQM is 1.06, which has changed by -0.11027688 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $45.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.17%.

Shares Statistics:

SQM traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1552270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.91M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of 1749772800 were 9003030 with a Short Ratio of 8.54, compared to 1747267200 on 8215833.

Dividends & Splits

The stock's 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.28.