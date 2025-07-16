Upward Trajectory: Talphera Inc (TLPH) Posts a Slidee, Closing at 0.44

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Talphera Inc (NASDAQ: TLPH) was $0.44 for the day, down -7.70% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. TLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4732 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TLPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.11 and its Current Ratio is at 3.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 11, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 213,310 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 403,769 shares of the business.

Angotti Vincent J. bought 5,000 shares of TLPH for $3,200 on Dec 05 ’24. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 208,066 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, ASADORIAN RAFFI, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 155 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider received 119 and left with 37,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 8968231 and an Enterprise Value of 10574694. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 299.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 391.655.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLPH is -0.09, which has changed by -0.48351645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLPH has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.27%.

Shares Statistics:

TLPH traded an average of 286.32K shares per day over the past three months and 1538400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.68M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.31% stake in the company. Shares short for TLPH as of 1749772800 were 212313 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1747267200 on 227399. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 212313 and a Short% of Float of 1.06.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Talphera Inc (TLPH) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.5.