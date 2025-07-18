Upward Trajectory: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 0.87

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) was $0.87 for the day, up 20.17% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $20.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.73 million shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.734.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.68 and its Current Ratio is at 6.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On November 30, 2023, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Higa Tomohiro sold 1,390 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 615 led to the insider holds 98,300 shares of the business.

Tingley Whittemore sold 2,937 shares of TNYA for $1,300 on May 16 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 171,856 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Ali Faraz, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,189 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,412 and left with 317,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 140885904 and an Enterprise Value of 24175028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNYA is 3.01, which has changed by -0.8128947 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.64%.

Shares Statistics:

TNYA traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1756500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.18M. Insiders hold about 17.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.53% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of 1749772800 were 11886133 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1747267200 on 12158474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11886133 and a Short% of Float of 20.13.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • NASDAQ:TNYA, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., TNYA, TNYA stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.