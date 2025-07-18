Upward Trajectory: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Posts a Gaine, Closing at 0.87

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) was $0.87 for the day, up 20.17% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $20.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.73 million shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.734.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.68 and its Current Ratio is at 6.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

On November 30, 2023, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Higa Tomohiro sold 1,390 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 615 led to the insider holds 98,300 shares of the business.

Tingley Whittemore sold 2,937 shares of TNYA for $1,300 on May 16 ’25. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 171,856 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Ali Faraz, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,189 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,412 and left with 317,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 140885904 and an Enterprise Value of 24175028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNYA is 3.01, which has changed by -0.8128947 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.64%.

Shares Statistics:

TNYA traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1756500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.18M. Insiders hold about 17.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.53% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of 1749772800 were 11886133 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1747267200 on 12158474. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11886133 and a Short% of Float of 20.13.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0