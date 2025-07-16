VAALCO Energy, Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 3.6, Down -4.00

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) was $3.6 for the day, down -4.00% from the previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 ’25 when Pruckl Thor sold 10,169 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 40,168 led to the insider holds 174,992 shares of the business.

Thor Pruckl bought 10,169 shares of EGY for $40,208 on Mar 24 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Maxwell George W.M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $4.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,060 and bolstered with 369,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 378284384 and an Enterprise Value of 430235744. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.547.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EGY is 0.87, which has changed by -0.46275073 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.91%.

Shares Statistics:

EGY traded an average of 939.41K shares per day over the past three months and 853910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.93M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.39% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of 1749772800 were 3784268 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1747267200 on 4288455. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3784268 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.25, EGY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06666667

Earnings Estimates

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.4M to a low estimate of $89.4M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy, Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.78MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.6M. There is a high estimate of $81.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.99MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457.3M and the low estimate is $417M.