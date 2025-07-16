Valvoline Inc (VVV)’s Day in Review: Closing at 37.38, Down by -1.63

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $38.0 in the prior trading day, Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) closed at $37.38, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VVV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 209.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.42.

On April 04, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Flees Lori Ann bought 3,000 shares for $33.78 per share. The transaction valued at 101,353 led to the insider holds 46,614 shares of the business.

O’Daniel Julie Marie sold 6,000 shares of VVV for $224,430 on Feb 25 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 15,305 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, O’Daniel Julie Marie, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $37.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVV now has a Market Capitalization of 4751446528. As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.10.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VVV is 1.18, which has changed by -0.20168066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $48.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1824000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.80M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.23% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of 1749772800 were 9725132 with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 1747267200 on 8969170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9725132 and a Short% of Float of 8.57.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Valvoline Inc (VVV) reflects the collective analysis of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $436.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.37M to a low estimate of $427.6M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc’s year-ago sales were $421.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.65M. There is a high estimate of $464.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.86B.