VF Corp (VFC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, VF Corp’s stock clocked out at $11.73, down -4.24% from its previous closing price of $12.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.93 million shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on May 14, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $17 from $27 previously.

On April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Carucci Richard bought 50,000 shares for $12.05 per share. The transaction valued at 602,500 led to the insider holds 280,282 shares of the business.

Dalmia Abhishek bought 50,000 shares of VFC for $589,000 on May 23 ’25. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 380,614 shares after completing the transaction at $11.78 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, Darrell Bracken, who serves as the President & Chief Exec Officer of the company, bought 85,840 shares for $11.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,903 and bolstered with 295,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4571837952 and an Enterprise Value of 9516181504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.001 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.054.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFC is 1.71, which has changed by -0.13853729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $29.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.87%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VFC traded 8.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7389530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 389.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 364.99M. Insiders hold about 6.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.28% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of 1749772800 were 30587055 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1747267200 on 24663209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30587055 and a Short% of Float of 10.05.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, VFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029387757The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.