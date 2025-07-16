WaFd Inc (WAFD)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 29.31, Down -5.42

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, WaFd Inc’s stock clocked out at $29.31, down -5.42% from its previous closing price of $30.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAFD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $35 previously.

On October 21, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On December 08, 2023, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $32.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 08, 2023, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’24 when Mauer Ryan sold 12,132 shares for $33.33 per share. The transaction valued at 404,364 led to the insider holds 100,376 shares of the business.

Cooper Cathy E sold 7,500 shares of WAFD for $243,938 on Nov 04 ’24. The EVP & Chief Consumer Banker now owns 74,250 shares after completing the transaction at $32.52 per share. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, Mauer Ryan, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 12,132 shares for $33.37 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 2349439744 and an Enterprise Value of 4110220544. As of this moment, WaFd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WAFD is 0.89, which has changed by -0.05862695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $38.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAFD traded 500.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 464680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.87M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.45% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of 1749772800 were 2708370 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1747267200 on 2797967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2708370 and a Short% of Float of 4.54.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, WAFD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03420458The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 41.27% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 1747958400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-02-02 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

WaFd Inc (WAFD) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $184.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.43M to a low estimate of $182M. As of the current estimate, WaFd Inc’s year-ago sales were $194.44MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.35M. There is a high estimate of $188.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $720.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $723.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.52MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $774.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $788.41M and the low estimate is $757.9M.