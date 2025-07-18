Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 3.69, Up 12.50

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ: WIMI) was $3.69 for the day, up 12.50% from the previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has increased by $12.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. WIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2505.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.71 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 32527462 and an Enterprise Value of -1357259392. As of this moment, Wimi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.505 whereas that against EBITDA is -104.913.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WIMI is 0.32, which has changed by -0.625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WIMI has reached a high of $29.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.86%.

Shares Statistics:

WIMI traded an average of 520.31K shares per day over the past three months and 408600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.73M. Insiders hold about 31.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.31% stake in the company. Shares short for WIMI as of 1749772800 were 475522 with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 1747267200 on 350177. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 475522 and a Short% of Float of 8.799999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.