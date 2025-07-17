Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, XTI Aerospace Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.98, down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.19 million shares were traded. XTIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XTIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XTIA now has a Market Capitalization of 33977196 and an Enterprise Value of 2424690. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.7 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XTIA is -0.05, which has changed by -0.97652423 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XTIA has reached a high of $91.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XTIA traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1910170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.13M. Insiders hold about 5.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.78% stake in the company. Shares short for XTIA as of 1749772800 were 3382245 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1747267200 on 426854. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3382245 and a Short% of Float of 41.369998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0