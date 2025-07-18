Balance Sheet Breakdown: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $102.88 in the prior trading day, Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) closed at $101.83, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 376.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.43 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On May 06, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 63898329088 and an Enterprise Value of 86310100992. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.018 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNI is 0.96, which has changed by -0.15948242 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $123.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1180880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 627.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 607.07M. Insiders hold about 3.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.41% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of 1749772800 were 5471713 with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 1747267200 on 2306761.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.423, compared to 2.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033271775The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 48.22% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-09-06 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-12-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.