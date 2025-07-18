Balance Sheet Dive: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $4.6 in the prior trading day, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $4.52, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.65 million shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.81 and its Current Ratio is at 4.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

On May 02, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when MOTT DAVID M bought 200,000 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 725,880 led to the insider holds 2,896,871 shares of the business.

MOTT DAVID M bought 200,000 shares of ARDX for $737,260 on Jun 09 ’25. The Director now owns 2,696,871 shares after completing the transaction at $3.69 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Williams Laura A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,421 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 26,207 and left with 402,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1081432576 and an Enterprise Value of 905558400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.504 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.219.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARDX is 0.67, which has changed by -0.25764894 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5614120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.36M. Insiders hold about 3.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of 1749772800 were 27283637 with a Short Ratio of 5.16, compared to 1747267200 on 27769893. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27283637 and a Short% of Float of 12.920000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

