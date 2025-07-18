Balance Sheet Dive: Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $11.22 in the prior trading day, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $11.28, up 0.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.03 million shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 02, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On December 06, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $15.

On April 10, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 10, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2610902784 and an Enterprise Value of 5213051904. As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.546 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWK is 1.50, which has changed by -0.08359623 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $16.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.67%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2099930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.59M. Insiders hold about 1.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.57% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of 1749772800 were 8622788 with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 1747267200 on 11083796. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8622788 and a Short% of Float of 4.5100003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) involves the perspectives of 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.35B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $2.29BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B. There is a high estimate of $2.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.67B and the low estimate is $9.95B.