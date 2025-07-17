Financial Fitness Check: Examining TIM SA ADR (TIMB)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) closed at $18.7 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $18.61. In other words, the price has increased by $0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.455.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TIM SA ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIMB now has a Market Capitalization of 8991764480 and an Enterprise Value of 59130253312. As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.705.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIMB is 0.61, which has changed by 0.21247566 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIMB has traded an average of 429.26K shares per day and 534270 over the past ten days. A total of 483.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 483.41M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.56% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of 1749772800 were 2988415 with a Short Ratio of 7.40, compared to 1747267200 on 1930252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2988415 and a Short% of Float of 1.8599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TIMB is 0.84, from 0.008 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0004298764The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.