Financial Metrics Check: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Coterra Energy Inc’s stock clocked out at $24.19, down -1.83% from its previous closing price of $24.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.21 million shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.165.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Johnson Rice Upgraded its Hold to Accumulate on March 12, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when BELL STEPHEN P sold 100,000 shares for $25.26 per share. The transaction valued at 2,525,800 led to the insider holds 229,652 shares of the business.

BELL STEPHEN P bought 100,000 shares of CTRA for $2,525,797 on May 20 ’25. On May 08 ’25, another insider, BELL STEPHEN P, who serves as the EVP – Business Development of the company, sold 115,385 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,653,855 and left with 329,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 18463283200 and an Enterprise Value of 23715557376. As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.087 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTRA is 0.32, which has changed by -0.07014978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $29.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRA traded 7.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6185430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.04M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.79% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of 1749772800 were 27467076 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1747267200 on 25831643. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27467076 and a Short% of Float of 4.1300002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, CTRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034496754The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.41. The current Payout Ratio is 55.87% for CTRA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1747267200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-08-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.