Financial Metrics Check: Natera Inc (NTRA)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Natera Inc’s stock clocked out at $149.85, down -5.27% from its previous closing price of $158.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 240.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.74 and its Current Ratio is at 3.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $251.

On January 23, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Sheena Jonathan sold 3,000 shares for $160.10 per share. The transaction valued at 480,309 led to the insider holds 35,782 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 5,343 shares of NTRA for $889,778 on Jul 01 ’25. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 173,728 shares after completing the transaction at $166.53 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Moshkevich Solomon, who serves as the PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $166.77 each. As a result, the insider received 500,305 and left with 130,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 20461570048 and an Enterprise Value of 22272180224. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.164 whereas that against EBITDA is -112.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTRA is 1.78, which has changed by 0.38220906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTRA traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 962660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.37M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.96% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of 1749772800 were 6238549 with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 1747267200 on 5908383. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6238549 and a Short% of Float of 4.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0