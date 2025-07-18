LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.955 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.775.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LegalZoom.com Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 19, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On January 13, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9.

On December 06, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 06, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’24 when Wernikoff Daniel A bought 226,190 shares for $5.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1601666560 and an Enterprise Value of 1418992000. As of this moment, LegalZoom.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.054 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.052.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZ is 1.23, which has changed by 0.3717358 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LZ has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 1323890 over the past ten days. A total of 181.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.08M. Insiders hold about 34.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.71% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of 1749772800 were 8740431 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1747267200 on 7663022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8740431 and a Short% of Float of 6.950000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

