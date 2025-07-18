Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26.43 million shares were traded. ONDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on December 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On February 16, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On December 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on December 23, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when COHEN RICHARD M sold 7,567 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,788 led to the insider holds 182,855 shares of the business.

SOOD JASPREET K sold 8,673 shares of ONDS for $14,657 on Jun 17 ’25. The Director now owns 161,657 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, Sood Jaspreet K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,673 shares for $1.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONDS now has a Market Capitalization of 430946400 and an Enterprise Value of 281081664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.988 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.096.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONDS has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONDS traded 15.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21689990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.07M. Insiders hold about 11.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ONDS as of 1749772800 were 5832609 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1747267200 on 8690096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5832609 and a Short% of Float of 3.7100002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0