Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44.16 million shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 22, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On November 15, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $25.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Dolsten Mikael bought 59,781 shares for $23.09 per share.

Dolsten Mikael bought 55,000 shares of PFE for $1,312,736 on May 05 ’25. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, DAMICO JENNIFER B., who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $25.93 each. As a result, the insider received 64,825 and left with 11,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 139916951552 and an Enterprise Value of 183190257664. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.933 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFE is 0.49, which has changed by -0.14067799 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $31.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 42.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39267380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.67B. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of 1749772800 were 106732210 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1747267200 on 107376473. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106732210 and a Short% of Float of 1.8800000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PFE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.69, compared to 1.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06867127The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58. The current Payout Ratio is 119.94% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-09 with an ex-dividend date of 1753401600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-11-17 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.