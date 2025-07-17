Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $10.03 in the prior trading day, Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) closed at $10.14, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On October 03, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.75.

On August 16, 2024, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Janney initiated its Buy rating on August 16, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when KASNET STEPHEN G sold 12,129 shares for $11.97 per share. The transaction valued at 145,184 led to the insider holds 103,027 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer sold 3,641 shares of TWO for $43,619 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 39,561 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Stephen G. Kasnet, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,129 shares for $12.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1054813504 and an Enterprise Value of 11838227456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.935.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWO is 1.29, which has changed by -0.2802276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2443080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.48M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.73% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of 1749772800 were 7151800 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1747267200 on 5402304. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7151800 and a Short% of Float of 9.36.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TWO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.8, compared to 1.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17946161The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.08. The current Payout Ratio is 75.93% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1751500800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-11-02 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.