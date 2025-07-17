Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $10.03 in the prior trading day, Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) closed at $10.14, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.76 million shares were traded. TWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.16 and its Current Ratio is at 0.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On October 03, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.75.

On August 16, 2024, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Janney initiated its Buy rating on August 16, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when KASNET STEPHEN G sold 12,129 shares for $11.97 per share. The transaction valued at 145,184 led to the insider holds 103,027 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer sold 3,641 shares of TWO for $43,619 on May 16 ’25. The Director now owns 39,561 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Stephen G. Kasnet, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,129 shares for $12.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1054813504 and an Enterprise Value of 11838227456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.935.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWO is 1.29, which has changed by -0.2802276 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.71%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2443080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.48M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.73% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of 1749772800 were 7151800 with a Short Ratio of 4.31, compared to 1747267200 on 5402304. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7151800 and a Short% of Float of 9.36.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TWO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.8, compared to 1.59 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17946161The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.08. The current Payout Ratio is 75.93% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 1751500800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-11-02 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

  • NYSE:TWO, TWO, Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.