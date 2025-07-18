Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down FingerMotion Inc (FNGR)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed the day trading at $1.65 down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Leong Yew Poh bought 100,000 shares for $2.44 per share.

Lee Yew Hon bought 150,000 shares of FNGR for $385,000 on Jun 09 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 95008976 and an Enterprise Value of 110396000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.1 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.704.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FNGR is -0.79, which has changed by -0.09389669 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNGR traded about 747.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNGR traded about 320000 shares per day. A total of 59.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.59M. Insiders hold about 26.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.49% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of 1749772800 were 1136479 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1747267200 on 3266692. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1136479 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.