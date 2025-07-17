Village Farms International Inc (VFF)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.265.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VFF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 25,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 30,150 led to the insider holds 9,783,127 shares of the business.

Ruffini Stephen C bought 25,000 shares of VFF for $30,150 on May 30 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,783,127 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 120,500 and bolstered with 9,758,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFF now has a Market Capitalization of 144914720 and an Enterprise Value of 172748752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.515 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VFF is 2.12, which has changed by 0.22222221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.63%.

Shares Statistics:

VFF traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 909010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.32M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of 1749772800 were 3897093 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1747267200 on 3574014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3897093 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Dividends & Splits

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.0 and $0.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.2M to a low estimate of $67.6M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc’s year-ago sales were $92.18MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.03M. There is a high estimate of $51.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $336.18MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $215.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.26M and the low estimate is $211.9M.